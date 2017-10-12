Blows At Afia Schwarz Trial

Related Stories There was tension at the premises of the Accra Circuit Court yesterday after television personality and comedienne, Afia Schwarzenegger, verbally abused her embattled husband, Lawrence Abrokwa, which nearly resulted in fisticuffs.



The two were in court to continue with the case involving the embattled husband, who reportedly recorded and circulated the nude videos of Afia Schwarzenegger.



The case could, however, not come on as the presiding judge, Jane Harriet Akweley Quaye, had proceeded on leave.



This did not go down well with the vociferous TV presenter, who openly exhibited her dissatisfaction at the turn of events.



Even before the prosecution and her counsel could decide on a favourable date for the case to continue, Afia could be heard telling her friends and family that she would be travelling to India in the month of November therefore she would not be available.



The case was adjourned to October 31, 2017.



Immediately after the date was announced and the court rose, Afia Schwarzenegger turned to her husband to pour invectives on him.



It took the intervention of the prosecutor, Chief Inspector Maxwell Oppong, to restrain her from physically attacking Abrokwa.



To ensure that the incident did not get out of hand, Inspector Oppong made Mr Lawrence Abrokwa to stay in the courtroom for a while and allowed Afia and her sympathisers to leave before he stepped out.



Afia Schwarzenegger was joined in court by hiplife musician, Mzbel, who was there to support her friend.



It took close to 30 minutes for Lawrence Abrokwa and his friends and family to vacate the court premises.



Lawrence, 36-year-old computer technician, is in court for allegedly recording and distributing the naked video of his estranged wife, Afia Schwarzenegger, known in private life as Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, who was allegedly having an affair with another man in her matrimonial bed.



He was arrested on August 30, 2017 after the wife had lodged a complaint but was granted bail while investigations continued.



He is facing five charges, including two counts of domestic violence, threat to harm, assault and publication of obscene material.



Mr Abrokwa pleaded not guilty to all the charges.