Davido Reacts To Police Report On Tagbo’s Death

Related Stories Music star and "Dami Duro" singer, David Adeleke, famously known as Davido, has again denied having a hand in the death of his friend, Tagbo Umeike.



The social media was literarily on fire on Wednesday after the Lagos Police Command, revealed the autopsy of Umeike, an acquaintance of Nigerian music star, Davido.



Following the revelation, some persons took to their various social media platforms to accuse the Omo Baba Olowo of being behind the demise of his friend.



Despite accusations, counter-accusations and alleged autopsy result, Davido has stood his ground that he is innocent of all malicious publications against him.



He wrote, “Lies everywhere due to respect for Tagbo and his family, I haven’t spoken about this issue since.



“Soon a statement and footage will be released, enough is enough.



“God bless you guys!!! everyone be safe.



“My heart is pure and the world knows, please God keep my heart the same.



“Please don’t give me a change of heart Lord, I shall remain a giving being.”