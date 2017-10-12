VIDEO: One Corner Dance: Here Is How Nurses Celebrated 'Allawa' Restoration

Related Stories In a video that has gone viral on social media, the jubilant nurses are seen displaying ‘one corner’ moves as the song is played at the background.



The trainee nurses who were present at the launch of the restoration of their allowance danced to the ‘one corner’ song as a way of celebrating the event.



The ‘one corner’ dance is a crazy dance accompanied with extra energy that requires one secludes oneself in a corner and perform a sexually stimulating dance.



Former President John Mahama scrapped the allowance given to trainee nurses in order to increase the number of students admitted to the training colleges.



However, then NPP flagbearer promised to restore the allowance if he is voted into power.



Eight months after he was sworn-in, President Akufo-Addo launched the restoration of the allowance.



The NPP government has committed GHC232 million for the payment of nursing trainees’ allowances for the 2017/2018 academic year.



