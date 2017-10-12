“I Am So Disappointed In Delay” - Singer

Related Stories Ghanaian singer, Mzbel has expressed her disappointment in popular TV host, Delay.



Speaking on GHOne TV’S RythmzLive Show, she claimed she gets disappointed anytime she sees Delay anywhere.



She said; “…..I get so much disappointed anytime I see Delay for what she did to her.”



Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah, as she is known in her personal life said she once granted an interview on the Delay Show and the host, Delay asked a sarcastically crafted question about her amorous relationship with former UT boss, Prince Kofi Amoabeng whereas she also answered sarcastically.



“Delay asked a sarcastic question about my relationship with Kofi Amoabeng and I also gave a sarcastic answer to her.”



However, right after her sarcastically answer, she immediately told Delay that her relationship with Kofi Amoabeng was just normal as they usually hung out or go out to chill.



“I, however, explained to her right after my earlier sarcastic answer that the relationship existing between Amoabeng and myself was just a usual and normal one where we just hang out.”



Her disappointment came in when Delay decided to edit and take off certain parts of her answers and only dwell on the sarcastic side even to the extent of using it as advert promo.



The “16-years” hitmaker revealed that she and her manager approached Delay about it but nothing positive came out.



“My manager and I approached Delay and drew her attention on how she (Delay) edited the interview and it’s affecting her brand but Delay seemed unconcern. Delay is only interested in using that part to promote and sell her show,” Mzbel added.



