Celebrities In Trouble : MASLOC To Name & Shames Defaulters In 10 Days

The Micro and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC) has issued a 10-day ultimatum to celebrities who have refused to pay their car loans to do the needful in 10days, or have their names and pictures published in the dailies.



According to MASLOC, it is now left with no option than to treat these celebrities like ordinary Ghanaians since they have simply refused to pay their car loans even after being given time to settle their debt.



Currently, about 50 celebrities mostly actresses and actors and a few musicians have defaulted in paying up car loans given them under the erstwhile President John Mahama administration.



They’ve been driving their Fiat and Nissan saloon cars taken from MASLOC for the past one year and beyond but have refused to pay a dime despite persistently being implored to do so.



Speaking to Kasapa News, the Deputy Executive Secretary of MASLOC, Maame Afua Akoto expressed surprise over the attitude of these celebrities who with their status in society have refuse to do the honourable thing expected of them.



“IT APPEARS THESE GHANAIAN CELEBRITIES ARE DIFFERENT WHAT WE KNOW OTHER CELEBRITIES TO DO GLOBALLY. ELSEWHERE ABROAD, NO CELEBRITY WORTH HIS SALT WILL DO SUCH A SHAMEFUL THING LIKE IT’S HAPPENING HERE IN GHANA. THESE CELEBRITIES HAVE HIGH SOCIAL STATUS AND SO WE EXPECTED THEM TO BE LAW ABIDING FOR OTHERS TO EMULATE. BEYOND MASLOC TRYING TO GET THESE DEFAULTERS TO PAY UP, WE’VE ALSO MET WITH THEIR LEADERSHIP IN A BID TO GET THESE DEFAULTERS (CELEBRITIES) TO DO WHAT IS RIGHT BUT ALL EFFORTS HAVE BEEN IN VAIN.



“THESE CELEBRITIES DON’T QUALIFY FOR OUR CAR LOAN SCHEME, SO IF THE GRACE PERIOD ELAPSES AFTER THE 10-DAY ULTIMATUM, MASLOC WILL BE LED TO APPLY BOTH LAW AND FORCE TO RETRIEVE WHAT BELONGS TO THE STATE.”