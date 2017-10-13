I Jumped Out Of My Car When It Was Moving – Actress Who Escaped Atomic Gas Explosion Shares Scary Moment (AUDIO)

Related Stories Actress and movie producer Ingrid Alabi who escaped Saturday’s gas explosion which happened at Atomic Junction in Accra has recounted how she run to save her life when the accident happened.



The ‘Adam The Eve’ producer in a conversation with Zionfelix on Radio Univers the Monday after the accident at Mansco Gas Filling Station disclosed that she jumped out of her motion car together with her make-up artist, Mina of Minalyn Touch Makeover.



She described the encounter as “scary, awful and horrific” and added that “it is something you will not even wish your enemy should face it”.



Miss Alabi further stated that she could not find her car after the incident calmed down. The Prince’s Bride actress continued that she later had a call concerning the whereabouts of the car a day after the disaster but had not gone for it at the time of the interview with Zionfelix on the mid-morning show.



According to her, they missed the first explosion but saw the two that followed.



Ingrid Alabi together with her colleague actor Peter Richie and make-up artiste Mina Lawani of Minalyn Touch Makeover was returning from Koforidua where they had gone to prepare for the October 14 premiere of her first-self produced movie, Adam The Eve in the city.



Listen to Ingrid Alabi speaking to Zionfelix on Radio Univers’ Brunch2Lunch entertainment show below.







