No One Corner Dance At My Wedding! Bride Refuses To Dance – WATCH VIDEO

Hell will break loose if a DJ plays songs at any social event without the Patapaa song and MzGee and Raymond’s wedding which happened on October 7 in Accra was no exception. Andy Dosty of Hitz FM and Joy FM who was the man behind the turntables had to end the wedding reception with the biggest song in the country.



Prior to the playing of ‘One Corner’ song, the couple – MzGee and Raymond Acquah who are both workers at Multimedia Group had been showing their dance skills but the bride refused to boogie to the hit song which has got many Ghanaians going crazy. Even though well-wishers who were at the event whirled to the song asking the bride, Mrs. Acquah to face them with her skills, she refused.



In spit of the fact that Zionfelix.net signaled her to dance to the tune, MzGee insisted that she will not twirl to it.



Watch MzGee who said she will not dance to ‘One Corner’ and some highlights from the white wedding.







