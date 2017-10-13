Ghanaians Go Braless To Celebrate World 'No Bra Day' - PHOTOS

The month of October is World Health Organization Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The month is dedicated to screening the breast and learning how to maintain the breast to avoid unforeseen health complications.



Some health experts believe occasionally freeing the breast from the brazier helps minimize any health problems associated with the breast.



In line with this belief, World No Bra Day was instituted on 13th October 2011.On this day, ladies are urged to free the titties and allow the tits to hang free without any brazier. This ritual is observed by women the world over each year.



Well, some Ghanaians have joined the ceremony and have gone braless to celebrate the world no bra day.

