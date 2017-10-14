I Want The Man I'm Dating To Know I Love Him - Becca

Related Stories After a decade of successful musical career, Ghanaian songstress Rebecca Akosua Acheampong, who’s known in showbiz as Becca, says she wants to marry.



However, appearing on TV3 on Friday, Becca said though she’s dating, she does not want to rush into marriage and would wait upon God. “I do wanna get married and I am gonna get married. I think, again, I am gonna say we the Africans we say ‘Nyame Mmer3 ne mr3 pa’ [to wit God’s time is the best].



You know, so let me just wait for God’s time,” she said. Although the 33-year-old has admitted she’s dating, she’s remained tight-lipped on the man behind her; something that has given rise to speculations that she’s dating high-life musician, Bisa K’Dei, with whom she recorded her popular song B3shiwo.



But is there somebody there? to which Becca beamed with a coy smile and answered, “There is a somebody, yes!”. Johnnie then asked her: ‘Would you want to make him popular?’



“Ah yes!” Becca replied, but when told to go ahead to make him popular by giving out the name of her Mr. Right, she paused, and said, “well”, and then cleared her throat before continuing to say “I just wanna tell him I love him. he’s watching”.



Becca also used the opportunity to debunked rumours that she has bleached her skin, and to talk about her Unveiling album to mark her 10 years anniversary among other issues.





