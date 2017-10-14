TV Presenter Opens Up On Her Alleged Sexual Relationship With Kwabena Kwabena

Related Stories Various rumours have popped up ever since celebrated Highlife Musician Kwabena Kwabena’s second marriage to Abena Owusuaa ended.



The latest being that the musician, Kwabena Kwabena was cheating on his second wife-(Owusuaa) with numerous women including celebrated female broadcaster Frema Ashkar.



Frema Ashkar who is currently Kwabena Kwabena's manager, has been at the centre of the ‘Tuamudaa’ hitmaker's second divorce saga as she is alleged to be the woman currently warming Kwabena's bed.



But after all the speculations that circulated within the showbiz fraternity that they were dating, Frema who has constantly refused to publicly respond to the allegation has finally responded.



Speaking as a pundit on Angel TV, Frema Ashkar who is also a divorcee, debunked the allegation by indicating strenuously that her relationship with Kwabena is purely business:



“Hahahaha..I’m not dating Kwabena kwabena..I have been managing Kwabena for some time now and it’s purely business…No…Kwabena and I are not dating - what is important is his next album which is coming out next month,” Frema quipped.



Frema Ashkar gained prominence as a newscaster at TV3. She is now a TV presenter with Metro TV