Zylofon Media & Menzgold CEO, Nana Appiah Mensah Buys A Private Jet?

Related Stories Nana Appiah Mensah, CEO of entertainment company, Zylofon Media and Investment Company, Menzgold has acquired a private jet.



He shared photos of the new flying machine on his Instagram a few days ago



The Communications Director of Zylofon Media,Samuel Atuobi Baah confirmed this on Happy FM with Doctar Cann. Source: ghanathings.com Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.