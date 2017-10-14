Winners of Miss Ghana 2017 Pageant Call on Vice President (PHOTO)

Exclusive Events Ghana Limited (EEGL), organisers of Miss Ghana 2017 Pageant, the winner and the first and second runners up, on Friday paid a courtesy call on Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

The entourage was led by Miss Inna Mariam Patty, the Chief Executive Officer of EEGL.

Miss Margaret Mwintuur Dery is Miss Ghana 2017, with Miss Priscilla Nana Akua Gameli as the First Runner Up and Miss Marigold Frimpong, the Second Runner-up.

Miss Patty took the opportunity to brief the Vice President about the event, which was held on Saturday, October 7, at the Banquet Hall in Accra.

Vice President Bawumia congratulated the winner and the runners up and urged them to use the platform to promote a useful cause.

He said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo had been appointed as the African Union Gender Champion and would, therefore, promote gender issues that would inure to the benefit of gender, particularly women and children.

Dr Bawumia urged them to work hard to promote investment and tourism for the country.