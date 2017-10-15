Gifty Anti Outdoors Baby - PHOTOS + VIDEO

Ace broadcaster, Gifty Anti and her husband, Chief of Adumasa, Oyekechire Ansah Kwaw has named their ‘royal baby’ in the traditional way.



The outdooring ceremony, which was held at the Adumasa Traditional Area in the Asuogyaman District of the Eastern Region, was attended by the creme de la creme in the country.



Pictures from the outdooring ceremony taken by Adomonline.com’s Dorcas Abedu-Kennedy shows Gifty Anti clad in all-white beaming with smiles as she clutched on to the “Princess of Adumasa”.



The host of weekly television talk show ‘Stand Point’, Gifty Anti became a mother on Friday, August 11, 2017.

The ‘Princess of Adumasa’ has three siblings from her father’s side who are currently residing in the United Kingdom.



The occasion also coincided with their second anniversary which they celebrated with a huge cake.



Some of the dignitaries who graced the occasion include former first lady, Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings, District Chief Executive of the area, Hon Samuel Kwame Agyekum, KOD, Becca, Cece Twum, Seli Ghaley and husband and many others.

Oheneyere Gifty Anti on The dance floor at The colourful naming ceremony of their baby HRH Afia Saa Nyame ay3 bi