Majid Michel Preaches On The Streets of Kumasi - VIDEO

Related Stories The leaders and founders of Actors, Presenters, Professionals and Musicians for Christ (APPMC) Majid Michel, Timothy Bentum and Pascal Amanfo stormed the Abrepo Junction market in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region to preach the gospel of Christ to the people.



The trio who have for some time now engaged themselves with spreading the word of God seem to have found a fulfilling moment with God and are not backing off.



Award-winning actor Majid Michel was spotted at the Zoe Sanctuary with colleague actors Pascal Amanfo and Timothy Bentum.



The first time pictures of the three Ghanaian actors preaching leaked on social media, their fans thought it was another movie promo but it appears clearer now that they are now fully into the Kingdom of God movement.



The trio have hinted of their preparedness to bring the APPMC under one umbrella on 8th December at the conference center to embark on evangelism targeted at using brands of Ghana’s influential celebrities to win souls for God.



Speaking in an interview with Nii Attractive, Majid Michel and Timothy Bentum mentioned that one of the fundamental duties of man, as scribed in the Bible, is to spread the word of God to nations " Mark 16:15" so God can use anybody for His works.



They, therefore, urge all Ghanaians to come on board to spread the gospel according to Christ.



