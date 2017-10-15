Sonnie Badu Shows Off Wife...

Ghanaian Gospel Music Star, Dr Sonnie Badu is one of the few liberal Preachers who doesn’t kowtow to some archaic and stringent principles of Christianity.



Even at his wedding, he danced to popular circular music “adult music” by Kwabena Kwabena and he was defiant about the gesture he portrayed with his beautiful wife Ann-Marie Badu of a Carribean descent.



Still going together and very strong, the Celebrity Couple have posed for a shot and apart from their good looks, some love and desire for each other has been captured by the camera as well.



The U.K. based Christian singer posted the photo on his Instagram page where he was draped in a black suit as his better half wore all white skirt and top.







<blockquote class="instagram-media" data-instgrm-captioned data-instgrm-version="7" style=" background:#FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:658px; padding:0; width:99.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% - 2px); width:calc(100% - 2px);"><div style="padding:8px;"> <div style=" background:#F8F8F8; line-height:0; margin-top:40px; padding:62.4537037037037% 0; text-align:center; width:100%;"> <div style=" background:url(); display:block; height:44px; margin:0 auto -44px; position:relative; top:-22px; width:44px;"></div></div> <p style=" margin:8px 0 0 0; padding:0 4px;"> <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BaQyWdkAaB_/" style=" color:#000; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none; word-wrap:break-word;" target="_blank">Greetings from us to you .. #TheBADUs happy Sunday .. #DrBadu #SonnieBadu #AnnieBadu</a></p> <p style=" color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px; margin-bottom:0; margin-top:8px; overflow:hidden; padding:8px 0 7px; text-align:center; text-overflow:ellipsis; white-space:nowrap;">A post shared by Dr.Sonnie Badu C.D.S.E (@sonniebaduuk) on <time style=" font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px;" datetime="2017-10-15T08:40:19+00:00">Oct 15, 2017 at 1:40am PDT</time></p></div></blockquote> <script async defer src="//platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js"></script>