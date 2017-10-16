Achimota @90: Achimotans Treats Prez Nana Addo & Wife To ‘Pirate Of Penzance’ Comic Opera

Related Stories President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo and wife Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo were last Saturday treated with the 1983 British-American romantic musical comedy, ‘The Pirate of Penzance’ by old and present students of Achimota School.



The stunning performance which was patronized by old folks of the school was part of Achimota’s year-long 90th anniversary ceremony - In attendance of the event was former first lady, Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings.



The comic masterpiece thrilled President Akufo-Addo and everyone who was present at the National Theatre.



Organizers of the event were pleased with the outcome after some patrons’ calls for a repetition of the comic opera.



Key casts of ‘The Pirate Of Penzance’



The main character was played by Head Personal and Business Banking at Stanbic Bank Ghana, Nana Dwemoh Benneh (Akora) and Mabel was acted by musician Irene Logan (Akora). ‘Akora’ is a title given to every old student of Achimota School.



Synopsis of the Pirate of Penzance



The story begins on rocky seashore where the pirates are celebrating young Frederic's coming of age.



He has completed his apprenticeship and is now about to become a full-fledged member of the crew. Frederic however shocks the pirate King and his men by announcing that he is leaving their band.



We find out that Frederic was mistakenly indentured to become a pirate when he was a child. Although he never approved of the pirates' plundering profession, he stayed with them because he was bound by his sense of duty.



This same sense of duty, he tells them, now compels him to forsake them. Frederic is about to marry his elder nanny Ruth, who has constantly accompanied him since he joined the ship, but he wants her to remain with the pirates. He has not seen another woman since he was eight years old, and he wants to compare Ruth with other women.



He comes upon a group of beautiful maidens, all of them daughters of Major-General Stanley, and falls in love with the youngest, Mabel.

The pirates try to abduct the Major-General's daughters and marry them.

But the Major-General begs for their release, claiming that he is an orphan, and that he would be all alone without them. The pirates, who are all orphans themselves, are sympathetic to him, and they give up their plans for marriage.