 I’ll Not Kiss In Movies Again – Majid Michel

Related Stories If you ever doubted the report and evidence that depicts that, popular actor, Majid Michel, has found Christ and is now an Evangelist, then you better believe it somehow, because, the one-time Best Actor for the Africa Movie Academy Awards (2012) is making decisions that would align with his new found faith –entertainmentgh.com is sure!



Majid, who now handles crusades across the country, preaching and the word of God and healing the sick – is also in the movie business and the two projects seem to be causing him some ‘trouble’ – hence, his decision to cut some stuff out of his work ethic, and kissing roles are going to suffer!



Speaking on Koforidua’s Bryte FM, the ‘Somewhere In Africa’ actor stated that, he is no more accepting kissing roles.



Majid who did not talk much about his new policy prior to the movie premiere added that many Ghanaians judge him by his movie characters but that is not the real him.



Majid’s statement is quite confusing, especially when he has opined that, movies are make-believe and everything we see are not real, entertainmentgh heard him, when he responded to a comment from a fan during his interview with Bola Ray on Starr Chat on Starr FM – on the subject of whether sex scenes he’s involved in are real.

