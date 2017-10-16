Men Need Sex For Their Brains To Function Properly...

Related Stories Ghanaian sound engineer, Quick Action, born Joseph Appiah, is not happy with how some wives have been denying their husbands sex under the pretext that “they are not in the mood”.



According to him, men (husbands) need sex for their brains to function properly and failure to give them sex prepares the grounds for cheating.



“Married men need sex not that they want it. The manhood system demands that to enable the brain of the man to function well. Spare him that I am not in the mood story. As a married woman you have a practical responsibility to make sure this is done repeatedly,” he said in a Facebook post.



Quick Action seemed to be suggesting that men should not be blamed for cheating on their wives, rather the wives should be held responsible.



According to him, if a married man is satisfied sexually, he would not dare think about looking elsewhere for sex.



“Every man is a man either a pope, prophet, mallam, footballer etc. Yes! Your husband loves you but if you fail to satisfy him sexually he may go in for other partners without a second thought. Women keep it up,” he added.



He didn’t state the motivation behind his comment but it came at a time some top Ghanaian husbands have allegedly been mentioned in a sex list by a certain Nana Abena Korkor.



The ace sound engineer and producer is no stranger in the music industry.



Quick Action has been working in the music scene for over a decade and is a force to reckon with.



He worked with the likes of Jeff Quaye, aka Jay-Q and also produced hit songs for artistes such as VIP, BukBak, Obrafuor, Ofori Amponsah, Tic Tac, Samini, Afro Moses and a host of others.



It is, however, yet to be confirmed if his post has got something to do with his personal relationship.



