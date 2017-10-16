My Husband Took My Boyfriend's Mobile Phone; Court Has Not Been Fair To Me - Afia Schwarzenneger alleges

Related Stories TV personality cum comedienne, Afia Schwarzenneger has alleged that the court handling the case filed against her ex-husband, Lawrence Abrokwah, has not been fair to her.



In a phone conversation, the former TV series star is heard levelling some allegations against police personnel at the Achimota police station.



She disclosed that on the 30th of August, her ex-husband barged into her house and threatened her with a bottle of acid and a knife.



“I want every Ghanaian to hear this. He dragged me outside, exposing my nakedness to all those around, saying that I was a prostitute. He entered my room and took 2,000 dollars, 500 pounds, my boyfriend’s mobile phone and his car key as well as some clothes.. He then sent the clothes and car keys to the police station”, she narrated.



“When I got to the Achimota police station, I screamed my lungs out that he has stolen my money. That he has a naked recording of me. The police did not take his phone. The police did not conduct any body search on him”, she added.



According to Afia Schwarzenegger, her ex-husband has neither been charged with threat to life nor theft.



“When we went to court, he was not charged with theft. He deflated the tyres of my BMW S6, he was also not charged with the offence. He admitted that he threatened me with a knife in his police report, my house girl also said same. But the knife has not been collected as evidence, neither has it reflected in the docket”, she alleged.

