Davido ‘Forgives’ Those Who Accused Him Of Murder

Singer, Davido says he has forgiven those who accused him of complicity in the death of his friend, Tagbo Umeike.



Davido has made headlines the last fortnight, over the deaths of Tagbo and DJ Olu.



Actress Caroline Danjuma had accused him of being involved in the demise of the former.



Davido has been to the police station for questioning and released CCTV footage of the night Tagbo died.



The OBO crooner has now said it is time to move on and “get back to the music”.



He wrote on Snapchat: “Thank you Jesus” before calling out “persons that said false things about me or accused me of what I don’t know.”



Davido continued: “I sincerely forgive you.. and God bless you. We move on. Let’s all be better. Thank you Lord.”