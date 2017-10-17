I Do Not Lack Anything In Life Including Women - Countryman Songo

Patrick Osei Agyemang popularly known as Countryman Songo says he does not lack anything in life.

According to the witty but controversial presenter, he is one person who has everything he needs to be comfortable, including women.

The host of ‘Fire for Fire’ on Adom TV rejected claims that he is rich saying he is a “professional” fireman who is blessed.



Songo, who is married with four kids, told Joy FM Monday that, he is comfortable.

“I’m fireman, I have everything that I want to have in this world…anything that one needs in this world to be comfortable with, I have it. I have where I live, if I want hot water, I can have it,” music, cars and “if I want my baby girls, I have them,” he confessed.

Asked to choose between having sex in the car or in the shower, the presenter revealed that he loves sex in the shower stressing his favourite sex position is the doggy style.

In spite of the numerous controversies, he is a loving father who sometimes cries when he misses his four kids.



He revealed that he hardly sees them because they live in the US and the last time he saw them was in 2016. “I love them all…I feel lonely when I miss them,” he confessed.