A Married Man Disrespects The Wife By Chatting With Other Ladies On Social Media — Kwabena Kwabena's Manager

A married man who chats with small small girls on social media is disrespecting the wife, says broadcaster Frema Ashkar.



According to her, that kind of behaviour sends the wrong message about the man’s wife to the public.



Frema was speaking on Angel Tv when she responded to how it feels to have a husband always chatting with other ladies or responding to their comments on social media.



“What is this?…there are certain things you don’t have to pretend like you are not angry when you see your husband doing them…there are certain things you don’t have to do them…it’s total disrespect…ah..how can all your friends on social media be ladies …No..it’s not acceptable”, she said.



”All those female friends must respect…the way you handle your wife would determine how those female friends will also respect your wife…Everybody knows you are married but all they could see is you are every time on social media liking and commenting on ladies posts; people would go like what kind of lady are you married to? It’s very disrespectful”, she added.