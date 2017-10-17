Related Stories Renowned Ghanaian Pentecostal worship leader, Elder Dr Emmanuel Kwesi Mireku, will next year celebrate his 40 years in the Ghanaian gospel music industry.



A number of activities have been lined up to celebrate Elder Mireku’s achievement in the music industry.



As part of his 40th anniversary celebration, the religious worship singer will embark on a charity project and also make donations to some needy institutions, including some selected hospitals in the country.



The management of the gospel artiste revealed that there will be an official launch of ‘Elder Mireku @ 40 Projects’, which will be used to announce the projects lined up for the celebration.



According to Seth Amponsah, his producer and publisher, who has worked with him for the past 30 years, “This is the first time Elder Mireku is putting up his own concert to bring together his fans and lovers of the gospel, who seek to worship God through music. Be part of this project and you will be divinely impacted.”



Throughout his career, Elder Mireku has been consistent with his style of music, and gospel music fans always see originality in all his gospel songs.