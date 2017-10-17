Countryman Songo Reveals His Favourite Sex Position

Related Stories Patrick Osei Agyeman a.k.a Countryman Songo who would prefer to have sex under shower to having sex in car says his favourite sex position is the doggy style.



The award-winning sports journalist believes he has everything at his disposal including women and added his preferred sex position.



“I’m fireman, I have everything that I want to have in this world…anything that one needs in this world to be comfortable with, I have it. I have where I live, if I want hot water, I can have it,” music, cars and “if I want my baby girls, I have them,” he confessed.



Asked to choose between having sex in the car or in the shower, the presenter revealed that he loves sex in the shower stressing his favourite sex position is the doggy style.