Moesha Boudong Reveals Why She Prefers To Date Old Men

Related Stories Actress Moesha Boudong has revealed that she prefers to date older men because they are responsible.



According to her, older men stick to one woman at a time unlike young boys who she described as womanizers.



"I like dating people who are 10 years older or 5 years older than me, I just think grown-ups treat you better, I’ve never been lucky with young guys, the first young guy I was with…they like girls too much so I prefer older men because they are more matured and teach you a lot of things," she said.



In an interview with Zionfelix on Celebrity Ride, she said the elderly men know how to pamper ladies and are more matured.



She also revealed that she prefers men who can take care of her financially.



She added: "I don’t want an extra rich person in terms of money but someone who can take care of me and support me, I work but I still need someone to take care of me."







