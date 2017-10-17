Nukre Signs to Lift Music Production

Related Stories Ghanaian singer/songwriter Nukre has found a new home. After splitting with EML Entertainment, the versatile artist has ended his independent musician era with an announcement of a new juicy record deal with Lift Music Production.



Though much detail was not given on the deal, the artist and his new management wasted no time getting started. Nukre last week, became the first artist to release five hot singles in a day, from the entire top trending genres in the country now, from Hiplife, Highlife to Dance hall.



Richard Nana Kyei Fosu as affectionately called is the first artist signed to Lift Music this year.



"It’s difficult for me to tell which genre I do, since I work with rhythms from Hiplife, Highlife, Afro-Beat, Reggae, Hip-pop, Dance hall etc. I will jump on anything and give it my best," Nukre told this reporter in an intrrview. "I am really versatile and the important thing for me is to be real and do timeless music. I don’t want to limit my career to a particular genre."



Lift Music CEO Eric added: "We are happy to welcome Nukre to the family. He's rising faster on our music scene and we hope to help his brand grow stronger. We pray for a safe career journey."



While fans wait for his first album project, the Kasoa based singer has dropped “Yesu Mogya”, "Taxi Driver" produced by Williz Beatz and “Ogbee Odaa”, "Don't cry" and "Maa ye yie" also produced by Jake Beat from his studio working album online for music lovers for free download.



“Ogbee Odaa(featuring Shilo)” is produced by Jake Beat and finds the multi-talented artist giving fans some dance hall vibes and rhyming about how some people are living fake lives.



On “Yesu Mogya and Taxi Driver,” both songs are self-explanatory. The Williz Beatz produced songs finds Nukre rapping about how precious the blood of Christ is and meeting a special girl respectively. He featured Bisa Kdei on "Taxi Driver".



Before dropping these five new records, Nukre released “Me do wo”, which he featured Okuraseni Samuel. Hopefully music lovers will get a new single soon.