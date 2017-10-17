Ghanaians Are Just Villagers - Moesha

Related Stories When it comes to our very own Instagram sensation, Moesha, we all can remember her for one thing and that is showing us more flesh than we ask for.



Moesha has a way of leaving her fans close to nothing to imagine and that has been her signature if you ask me. As typical of her, a picture she shared has gotten some fans raising concerns.



In the picture, she posed in a “depressed” pants and a body-hugging crop top which brings her “naturally endowed” slim waist and glorious behind to full glory and of course showing us how the vajayjay probably looks like had us talking.



In an interview with zionfelix, she said all that we saw was not a glimpse of the vajayjay but a side of her thick flesh. She called Ghanaians villagers.



“Nothing was showing, Ghanaians are just villagers.



“I am thick and fleshy, but what they see in the picture is not my p**sy, it’s just my side thigh”. she said.