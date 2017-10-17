I Was Denied My Salary For Refusing To Kiss My Boss — Leila

Related Stories Subsequent to actress Lydia Forson sharing with us how one producer asked to have a feel of her twin towers when she was just starting her movie career and her whole take on the sexual harassment subject in the movie industry, filmmaker Leila Djansi has started penning her own story and experiences.



Leila in a Facebook post recounts how she was not paid her salary at the back of her refusal to share a kiss with her boss.



“I’ll share my sexual harassment stories all week. In Ghana and in America.” she wrote.



“Ghana: When I started out, a TV station owed me money. I met with the head for my payment and he asked me to kiss him first. I said no. Went home without pay. Spent another week without food. My dad was down with stroke so there was no way I was asking my parents for money. Thanks to friends who invited me to their meals.



“America: My previous attorney who ended up robbing me. He said my boobs were too small, industry men will not find me attractive enough to give me deals. His advice was to get a partner with big boobs who’d use her sexuality to get me into rooms.” she added.