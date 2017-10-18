Akufo-Addo Invites Shatta Wale To Flagstaff House

Related Stories The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Tuesday night took to Twitter to wish popular dancehall musician, Shatta Wale a happy birthday in pidgin English.



The viral tweet also sent an invitation to the Shatta Movement leader to visit the seat of government.



President Akufo-Addo tweeted: "Happy birthday @shattawalegh! You for come visit me for Flagstaff House o!".



Shatta had last Friday tweeted at the President to inquire about which gift he will be receiving on his birthday.



Although the President's tweet did not directly respond to Shatta's request, a trip to the Flagstaff House may just be an ideal gift for the controversial musician.



Pesident Akufo-Addo, whilst leading the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in opposition in 2016, revealed that he is a big fan of Shatta Wale.



His party, the NPP also used one of the artiste's hit songs "Kakai" at their manifesto launch that year.



However, the artiste had earlier served notice that he will not endorse any political party ahead of that year’s general elections in December.



Many Ghanaian celebrities including Flowking of Bradez fame and BET award winner, Stonebwoy have also shared photos of Shatta Wale with lovely happy birthday captions.