Abena Korkor Shaves Her Hair To Signify New Beginning - PHOTOS

Related Stories Nana Abena Korkor Addo was the name on most Ghanaians lips on February 2015 when as an aspiring SRC President of University of Cape Coast released n*de videos of herself.



We all thought someone might have released it to spoil her chances of winning the upcoming elections but in another recorded video admitted publicly that she released them herself. She’s popularly known among her peers as “Lency On Fire”



Nana Abena Korkor is bi-polar but it seems the people around her are not helping much.



After causing a social media havoc over the weekend with a list of popular Ghanaian men who have slept with her including Sammy Awuku, KOD, Giovanni Caleb, Flash Kick and Kojo Yankson–and coming out yesterday to apologize for all those she hurt, Korkor has decided to shave all her hair, the “shanton” manner.



Abena Korkor shared her new look in a series of Instagram posts made a few hours ago, with the captions: “We all can’t have our way” and “Fresh start. I forgive myself and all those who pretend to seek my well being.”















