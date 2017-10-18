I Forgive Those Who Accused Me – Davido

Related Stories Nigerian Singer, Davido says he has forgiven those who accused him of complicity in the death of his friend, Tagbo Umeike.



Davido has made headlines the last fortnight, over the deaths of Tagbo and DJ Olu.



Actress Caroline Danjuma had accused him of being involved in the demise of the former.



The ‘If’ hit maker was invited by the Nigerian police for questioning and released CCTV footage of the night Tagbo died.



The ‘Obo’ crooner has now said it is time to move on and “get back to the music.”



He wrote on his Snapchat handle “Thank you Jesus” before calling out “persons that said false things about me or accused me of what I don’t know.”



Davido continued, “I sincerely forgive you.. and God bless you. We move on. Let’s all be better. Thank you Lord.”