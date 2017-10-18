Bipolars Think They Are Dating Rich Folk – KATH Psychiatrist

Related Stories The Head of Psychiatry of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) Dr. Ruth Owusu Antwi has indicated that persons living with Bipolar disorders have a particular symptom called “delusion of love.”



Speaking to host Lantam Papanko on the Ultimate Breakfast Show, she explained that “they feel that someone higher than them, someone far beyond their reach is actually rather in love with them and so they talk big, they can claim to be richer, than the US President, they can claim to have a huge dollar account sitting somewhere et-cetera.”



The medical condition has come sharply in to the focus of public discussions following damning revelations made by the infamous Nana Abena Korkor Addo –the former student of the University of Ghana who recently shared on Face book, a series of posts of public figures who paid to have sex with her.



These notable men she alleged to have slept with include the Youth Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Sammi Awuku, Musician Criss Waddle, Radio and TV personalities such as Giovani, KOD and Host of the Joy FM’s Super Morning Show Kojo Yankson.



Dr Ruth recounted the condition of a patient she saw who checked into a hotel room at the Golden Tulip Kumasi City Hotel and invited others to book rooms for themselves at his cost, thinking he was the richest man in the whole world.



“He checked into Golden Tulip; he went on the streets; asked people to check themselves into any room in Golden tulip and then have fun and he paid for everything, but his money ran out in two days and he went bankrupt.” Even at that point, where he was low in finances, he still believed that he was the richest person and that shows the extent of how disordered his thinking and his beliefs were at that time,” she added.



Dr. Ruth also pointed out that people suffering from bipolar could also exhibit extreme symptoms of depression including sadness, easily feeling fatigued and withdrawn from things that hither concerned them.



Nana Abena Korkor Addo who was then contesting for student leadership in the University of Ghana surfaced on the public limelight in February 2015 when she released nude videos of herself.



It later turned out that she suffered from a mental condition linked to Bipolar disorder and has subsequently led mental health campaigns on the topic.