"Insults And Negative Comments Earned Me Gigs - Moesha Boduong

VIDEO: I Will Not Leave My Husband Because He Cheats - Moesha Buduong Ghanaian Actress and Socialite Moesha Babiinoti Boduong says she is unperturbed by the avalanche of vulgar verbal abuse directed at her person.



Quite interestingly, Moesha says she it rather excites her when she reads all the negative stories about her and the insulting comments those negative stories generates.



Speaking on “Celebrity ride with Zionfelix” Moesha said she is not bothered at all even when vituperative attacks are launched against her.



“I want people to talk about me and funny enough I like it when they insult me. Yes! I like it when they rain verbal abuse on me. I get worried when people stop talking about me and I wonder what is wrong....So I am happy when people talk about me”.



Asked if it is true that the more people talk about her, the more money she makes, Moesha replied in the affirmative:



“Yes! When people talk about me, especially the negative ones. Because the negative stories sell. So for me, all the good things that have ever happened to me are because of these funny and negative stories about me. When everybody is talking about me I get gigs and other things.”



Known for her sultry pictures, Moesha, who just signed a two-year contract with an international event Promotion Company said, "it’s all because I am always in the news".



Giving details of the two-year contract, she disclosed that her duty is to make appearances at all events put together by the organizers. Moesha Boduong added that she would also host any after-party events of the concert.



She hosted her first event for the company in America a few weeks ago at the One Africa concert and is scheduled to host another event in Dubai next month (November).