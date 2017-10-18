Anita Erskine Joins Fuse ODG To Exert Pressure On Nivea To Take Down “Fairer Skin” Advert In Ghana

Fuse ODG has caused a debate over a Nivea Product billboard that advertises a product to for a fairer complexion.
A Tagline from the billboard reads “for visibly fairer skin” and Fuse is pissed with that phrase because he thinks it’s a “shade” to the dark or black skin that encourages bleaching.
He started the online crusade against Nivea yesterday, threatening that he’ll cause those billboards in Accra/Ghana to be pulled down if Nivea does not heed to his protest.
Feminist, Anita Erskine appears to have given the Afropop act a tap on his back as she shared a post on her Instagram page that also directs some rants at Nivea to take off those ads.
However, upon arguments by some fans that the product doesn’t bleach and the Singer could be getting it wrong, he remains adamant as he now shared a video ad of the product to reregister his displeasure. Yet, fans came hard at him again because it’s been stated in the video that the product is to “restore” fairer complexion.
As the debate gets hotter online, Radio and Tv Personality, Anita Erskine also shared an opinion on his Instagram.
Read what the post Anita shared from this whole Nivea brouhaha.
