Anita Erskine Joins Fuse ODG To Exert Pressure On Nivea To Take Down “Fairer Skin” Advert In Ghana

Related Stories Fuse ODG has caused a debate over a Nivea Product billboard that advertises a product to for a fairer complexion.



A Tagline from the billboard reads “for visibly fairer skin” and Fuse is pissed with that phrase because he thinks it’s a “shade” to the dark or black skin that encourages bleaching.



He started the online crusade against Nivea yesterday, threatening that he’ll cause those billboards in Accra/Ghana to be pulled down if Nivea does not heed to his protest.



Feminist, Anita Erskine appears to have given the Afropop act a tap on his back as she shared a post on her Instagram page that also directs some rants at Nivea to take off those ads.



However, upon arguments by some fans that the product doesn’t bleach and the Singer could be getting it wrong, he remains adamant as he now shared a video ad of the product to reregister his displeasure. Yet, fans came hard at him again because it’s been stated in the video that the product is to “restore” fairer complexion.



As the debate gets hotter online, Radio and Tv Personality, Anita Erskine also shared an opinion on his Instagram.



@dzigbordik writes : "I have been following the conversations on this issue of the promotion of the Nivea brand as a complexion altering product. I have a lot of respect for big brand companies and some of their exceptional business strategies but when I see a message that has the ability to pierce the heart of not just an individual but an entire community and a culture,I can’t stay silent. Some of us who have engaged firsthand the impact of what a simple statement can do to a persons self esteem and have them take an action that will destroy the very essence of their life,take this issue personally. My own mother was a victim of a simple conversation that was promoting a skincare product and she took action resulting in irreparable damage to her skin for the better part of her adult life, affecting everyone close to her. Look at the many young women out there looking for anything or anyone who will validate and build confidence just to live their everyday lives? Look at the deep desires to be perfect to please others and to feel a significant part of society so look for products that can transform their faces skins and bodies.Each and everyday,I strive to help people to love their scars, their scratches and everything about their strength.For many years I have respected and recommended Nivea for communicating the values of an authentic lifestyle; “You don’t have to change anything about your skin to be beautiful just keep it moisturized and maintained.”Today I am utterly disappointed with this promotion in our space. Nivea has been in Africa for decades and knows better. Anything that can make you visibly fairer is a modification of the melanin content of your skin. Contrary to what many of us have believed, the darker skin tones are some of the most sensitive skin types that exist and therefore tampering with it can lead to very serious consequences. Whether you call it toning, bleaching, whitening, when the message says fairer..it’s simply trying to change your skin tone and it’s not on! Nivea please end this campaign now! I encourage each and everyone who can.. to SPEAK UP and SPREAD THE MESSAGE ; LOVE THE SKIN YOU’RE IN!!!"

