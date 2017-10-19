I Am Ready For Movie Career – Israel Laryea

Related Stories TV and radio personality, Israel Laryea, has said he is open to job opportunities in the entertainment industry aside his work in the newsroom.



According to the JoyNews anchor, he is considering starring in a movie.



“I don’t know what tomorrow brings and I never say never. I have thought about it (acting),” he told Joy News Entertainment.



The CNN stringer and voice-over artiste called on one of Ghana’s prominent movie producers, Shirley Frimpong-Manso, to consider him for a movie role.



“Maybe the movie producers let us talk to them. Shirley Frimpong-Manso, I am here,” myjoyonline.com also quoted the ace broadcaster.



With a career spanning close to two decades, Israel Laryea is regarded as one of the best news anchors in Ghana and on the African continent.



He moderated the presidential debate in 2008 between the late President John Evans Atta Mills and now President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Israel Laryea continues to dazzle on television and gets many glued to their radio and television sets with his unique delivery of the news.