Two adolescents who were on a motorbike dancing to the popular "one corner" tune have met their untimely death at Ntotroso, a mining town in the Asutifi North District of Brong-Ahafo Region.



The accident occurred around 1200 midnight on Tuesday October 17, when their motorbike collided with another person who was skidding off the road and crashed onto a structure.



The bodies of Kwabena Fante, 17 and Nyarko Abronoma, 15, had since been deposited at the St. Elizabeth Catholic Hospital mortuary at Hwidiem in the Asutifi South District whilst Collins Krukyi, also aged 17, is in a critical condition at the same hospital.



The Ghana News Agency’s (GNA) investigations revealed the trio had gone on a drinking spree and the two died on the spot because none of them was wearing a crash helmet.



An eye witness told the GNA that the motor rider was speeding and because the road was sharp-curved he lost control.



He added that because of the way and manner the victims were displaying on the motorbike they attracted public caution but they defied all warnings.