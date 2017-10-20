After The Divorce! See Photos Of Obaapa Christy, Husband And Their First Born

Related Stories It is no more news that gospel musician Obaapa Christy is a member of the gospel musician divorcee association of Ghana.



She changed her name from Christiana Love to the current one after she separated with Pastor Love Hammond. After she left Pastor Love, Obaapa Christy married Nana Yaw Franke who resides in Germany.



The “Hyebre Sesafo” singer and hubby welcomed their first child in July 2017. The new boy Zionfelix.netcan say is called Nana Austin.



Naming ceremony for the boy according to information available to Zionfelix.net will be held on March 3 2018. Zionfelix.net can add that gospel musicians expected to leave Ghana for the naming ceremony are Piesie Esther, Bro. Sammy and Kwaku Gyasi.



Kwamena Idan and Captain Smart of Adom FM will also be at the naming ceremony of the boy.





