Bill Asamoah Forgives Big Akwes

Bill Asamoah Related Stories Actor Bill Asamoah for the past years has been rumored to be dating young actress Maame Serwaa, an allegation he has denied several times.



Not long ago, Big Akwes was in hot waters for stressing that the two actors have been secretly making love.



Bill Asamoah’s lawyers, Akuffo-Addo, Prempeh, & Co threatened to sue the Thunder TV presenter for his claim against their client made on Peace FM if he does not apologise and retract his comments.



Hours after Big Akwes received the notice, he quickly rendered an apology on Happy FM and made it clear that his allegation against both actors was false.



Before Saturday, October 14, Bill Asamoah nor his lawyers had reacted to the apology so it was not clear whether Big Akwes had been forgiven or he was still going to face court actions.



Bill Asamoah after his long silence on the issue has told Christian Agyei Frimpong on Onua FM in Accra that he has forgiven his colleague actor real name Christian Akwasi Asamoah.. Mr. Asamoah on the show revealed that Big Akwes after his public apology visited him with some respected personalities in the society to say sorry for his derogatory comments.



The president of the Ashanti Regional chapter of Ghana Actors Guild revealed that Maame Serwaa has never been to his house neither have they met secretly to have fun at a joint.