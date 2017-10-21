Paapa Yankson Goes Home Today

Related Stories For many music lovers and composers, the creativity skills and contributions of highlife legend Benjamin Paapa Yankson will remain his legacy even though he is no more. The veteran musician who died in July this year will be buried today, October 21, 2017. On the Starr Heritage Series, his colleague musicians paid tribute to him and celebrated his life. Rex Omar, chairman of GHAMRO described the legend as one of the respected musicians Ghana ever had.



“He was always advising us to become better musicians and he was very welcoming and accommodating. He was very affable and someone you can easily walk up to and until his death his voice was intact”.



Award winning highlife singer Amandzeba described Paapa Yankson as an asset to Ghanaian music.



“He has passed but that unique voice will live forever and that touched the hearts of music lovers and anyone he came into contact with, he will be dearly missed”.



A state burial will be held at the forecourt of the State House, and is expected to be graced by droves from all spectrums of society, because of how far-reaching his influence has proven. His interment is set for the Methodist Church Cemetery in Apam.



Paapa Yankson died at his Dansoman residence Friday, July 21.