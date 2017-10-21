I Have Sex With Shattta Wale In My Mind - Efia

Related Stories The budding Ghanaian actress Afia Odo has addressed the flying rumors with the Ghanaian Dancehall artiste Charles Nii Arma Mensah Jnr., known in the music industry as Shatta Wale.



In an interview, with Pulse Ghana on the Pulse Live Chat Efia Odo was asked if she had a sexual affair with the Dancehall artist but refused to give out a straight answer but in a dicey way that left more to be enquired.



Such a question was posed to Efia as a result of the Photos that popped up the internet some time back and created lots of buzz about an alleged “mistress” of Shatta Wale or as others put it “Shatta Wale’s sex mate”.



However in the image was Efia Odo’s head on shatta wale which it seems to be in the bedroom.





