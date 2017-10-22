Akufo-Addo mourns Paapa Yankson



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo on Saturday bid his final farewell to Late Benjamin Akono Kofi Yankson, popularly known as Paapa Yankson who passed away suddenly after a short illness on July 21, 2017.



The solemn ceremony set against the background of the beautiful scenery of the State House brought together the old and young alike, whose lives the highlife veteran has affected with his music.

The President, in the company of Catherine Afeku, Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture and other government officials exchanged pleasantries with the bereaved family after which they filed past the body of the late Music maestro who was honoured with a state funeral at the forecourt of the State House in Accra

The late Paapa Yankson’s family members, traditional rulers and a delegation from National Democratic Congress (NDC) were all present at the funeral

The body of the late musician had been laid at the forecourt of the state house with a bouquet of flowers beside it.

Some dignitaries present at the funeral include Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) president, Bice Osei Kuffour (Obour); past President Sidiku Buari, Asiedu Nketia of the National Democratic Party (NDC) and Ahuma Bosco Ocansey (Daddy Bosco), an administrator at MUSIGA.