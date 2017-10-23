Kukurantumi Goes To London

Related Stories

The latest chance for it to show to an international audience is at the upcoming Film Africa Festival being organised in London by the Royal African Society (RAS), an organisation that fosters a better understanding of Africa in the United Kingdom and throughout the world.



The Film Africa Festival is described as London's biggest celebration of African cinema and this year’s programme will be from October 27 to November 5.



In a letter to King Ampaw inviting him to the UK, festival’s producer, Rachael Loughlan said this year's festival will take place at venues across London.



She said Kukurantumi- Road To Accra would be part of the festival’s Ghana @ 60 strand, celebrating contemporary and classic films from Ghana.



‘I’m glad Kukurantumi still has some following around the world. It showed last year at important festivals in the United States and Germany and I know some festivals want it in the coming months,” King Ampaw said.



Also invited to attend the festival by the RAS are actor, David Dontoh, who played a lead role in the film and Osmo Kwame Addo, founder of the Accra International Film Festival (AIFF).



A number of AIFF staff will also be in London to film the event. They are Patrick Frempong (Cameraman), Matthew Boti (Production Manager), Alvin Wuddman (Publicist), Nelson Awuku Mensah (Cameraman) and Emelia Abena Akuffo Ayebio ( Presenter).



Osmo Kwame Addo said they were grateful to Gabby Otchere Darko and Nana Asante Bediatuo for their support in making the trip possible.