Becca’s Real Mother Is Damn Beautiful – SEE PHOTOS

Related Stories Mother, father and step mum of singer Becca were all at the musician’s 10 years anniversary concert which happened on Saturday, October 21 at the Accra International Conference Center.



Zionfelix.net earlier gave you pictures of father and step mum of the singer and this is the time for you to see photos of her real mum.



She called her darling mother, Julie Yiadom-Oti on stage to appreciate her dying support for her career.



Becca‘s mummy is very beautiful.



Check out Becca and her mum at the decade celebration.



Artistes who helped to celebrate Becca at the concert included Bisa Kdei, MzVee, Kidi, Kuami Eugene, Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale and Shatta Michy, Kwabena Kwabena, VVIP, Joyce Blessing, M.I Abaga, Wizkid, Patoranking, Wande Coal, Mr. Eazi, Ice Prince and many others.









Source: zionfelix