Social Media Making Musicians Lazy—VVIP

Zeal and Prodigal of Hip-life group, VVIP, have indicated that social media has made Ghanaian musicians to become lazy.



The reigning music group in an interview with DJ Advicer, host of Ayekoo, after a drive show on Happy 98.9 FM, said: “for now we will blame the internet because anybody can be a musician, anybody can just get up to do music.



“Before it was talent and to put your music out there, it needs to have an impact on the public where if somebody is to invest in you he/she will get profit. But now if you play music and put it on the internet and by mistake it catches the public attention then you automatically become a musician but before, it wasn’t like that you need to play your songs at parties, go to National Theatre, Conference Centre, and underground shows for people to see you perform well.”



“At our time, we used to send CDs to Tamale just for people to hear our songs but for now due to social media, our musicians have become very lazy, making the kind of system we are in now very easy but it has become a problem because investors now concentrate on the number of followers instead of good talent.”



“There are talented musicians but instead of they looking for them they will check on social media and its making we the musicians lazy,” they added.



