Becca and her mother Related Stories The much anticipated 10 years anniversary concert for Singer Rebecca Acheapong popularly known as Becca, successfully happened at the National Theater on Saturday, October 21, 2017.



The event which had a tall list of A-list Ghanaian and Nigerian musicians to perform, was honored by great personalities like Nana Konadu Agyemang, Kojo Antwi, Nana Adwoa Awindor, Iyiola Ayoade, Group CEO of Multiple Concepts Group and Charterhouse, Stacy Amoateng, Roselyn Ngissah, Toosweet Annan, Elikem Kumodzie and many others.



Becca’s parents were also present their daughter on her big day. Her father Mr. Acheampong and his wife who is Becca’s stepmother sat through the show to watch their daughter and her friends entertain the audience.



The “Forever” Singer’s biological mother, Julie Yiadom-Oti, joined her daughter on stage with a gift to climax the event.



The songstress wore five different outfits before the decade commemoration concert ended on Sunday, October 22 2017.



Artistes who helped to celebrate Becca at the concert included Bisa Kdei, MzVee, Kidi, Kuami Eugene, Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale and Shatta Michy, Kwabena Kwabena, VVIP, Joyce Blessing, M.I Abaga, Wizkid, Patoranking, Wande Coal, Mr. Eazi, Ice Prince and many others.



See more photos below:

Becca and her mother





Mr Eazi





Joyce Blessing





Bisa Kdei





Wizkid





Wande Coal





Stonebwoy





Sarkodie





Akwaboah





Becca





Becca





M.I





VVIP





Shatta Wale and Shatta Michy











Kwabena Kwabena





Akwaboah and Becca





Father of Becca and his wife





Ice Prince





Patoranking



