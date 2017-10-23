One Corner Is A 'Demonic' Song - DKB

Related Stories Ghana’s King of Comedy, DKB, has bad-mouthed that the popular hit song One corner which was composed by Patapaa is a ‘demonic’ song.



According to DKB, there is power in the ‘dwiii’ a lyrical part of the song which makes it succubus , so that’s why Pastors have debunked the song as devilish because when an individual listen to that part alone. It makes one go crazy and sometimes act in a demonic manner.



‘’Do you know the power in that line ‘dwiii’ that is why pastors are saying that it’s a demonic song...’’



DKB, however, revealed that when a guy tries to make love with his girlfriend in a serene environment, it's easier for her to resist if she's not in the mood. But when the atmosphere is charged with a 'one corner' song , it will automatically make her to be in the mood for 'sex'.



Derrick Kobina Bonney known in private life, acknowledged the former first lady at the end of his comedy that night at Becca at 10 concert which took place at the National Theatre yesterday.