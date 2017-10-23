Videos: The Real Rich Kids of Ghana & The Real Rich Kids of Nigeria

Related Stories The friendly rivalry between Ghana and Nigeria has existed for decades. From football to music and food, the two West African giants have argued and competed on many levels to claim ‘who is the best?’



But how do these two nations stand next to each other, when it comes to wealth? How are the children from rich homes in Ghana and Nigeria balling out there?



AmeyawTV puts together a video of how some of the ‘Real Rich Kids’ from Ghana and Nigeria live their lives, what they do for a living; and even sometimes comparing their wealth.



Representing Ghana are the likes of Tamara Jonah-Goka, Kennedy & Henrietta Osei, Nana Kwame Bediako & Kwaku Bediako, Nana Kweku, Chiefy and Edjah Nduom, Ernest Taricone, Boatemaa, Kwabena and Kofi Duffuor, Martin Beeko.



In the Nigerian corner are: Adama Indimi, Hauwa Indimi, Jide Adenuga, Theo Danjuma, Bashir El-Rufai, Temi Otedolam, Ifeoluwa Florence Otedola and David Adeleke (Davido).



Watch the videos below:







