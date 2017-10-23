Despite, Special Ice & Others Honored At Global Officials Of Dignity (G.O.D) Awards In N.Y

Related Stories Dr Osei Kwame Despite, a Ghanaian millionaire businessman cum media mogul and Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong, CEO of Special Ice Ltd have been honored alongside respected global leaders and dignitaries at the 5th annual Global Officials of Dignity (G.O.D) Awards—which took place on Saturday, October 21, in New York, USA.



The G.O.D. Awards is a highly prestigious global humanitarian awards institution honoring the “greatest humanitarians of the world” from the highest echelon of Diplomacy, Royalty, Business & Economy, Medicine, Philanthropy, Culture & Arts and Entertainment whose unequivocal contribution to humanity have made significant impact on Human Rights, Global Peace, Green Environment, Education, Health and Wellness, Eradication of Poverty and Empowerment.





And from Ghana, it’s undisputed that the immense contributions of Dr Osei Kwame Despite and Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong fit well within the borders of the awards—hence well deserving candidates for the honor.



The G.O.D. Awards which is annually held at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, integrated with WCH Humanitarian Summit and other Global events also honored other notable global personalities such as H.E Vicente Fox, the 55th President of Mexico, H.H Baba Hardev Singh JI, 4th Satguru, Saint Nirankari Mission, H.E Sophia Remy Martelly, Former First Lady of Republic of Haiti and others.





Dr Osei Kwame Despite and Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong were bestowed with the honor of “2017 Men of Ghana.”

















Beyond the immeasurable contributions of both Ghanaians through their humanitarian works to the people of Ghana and beyond, Dr Osei Kwame Despite’s success story is inspirational, an archetype of from grass to grace—on the back of a genuine commitment to hard work and selflessness.



To receive the award in New York, Dr Osei Kwame Despite and Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong whose busy schedules made it impossible to attend appointed Kwasi Aboagye of Peace Fm and Neat Fm to represent them—and be decorated with their honor.



Both Dr Osei Kwame Despite and Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong are CEOs of multiple businesses around the world, notably, Despite Group of Companies and Special Ice Ltd in Ghana respectively. Source: Ghanacelebrities.com