See All Of Becca’s Dress Change At 10 Years Concert – PHOTOS

Related Stories It has become a norm for any Ghanaian musician staging own concert to wear more than two outfits on the night.



Sarkodie, Efya and many other musicians who have organised own concerts either at the Accra International Conference Center or National Theater have failed to wear one outfit throughout the show. This style does not apply to only the headline acts but also MCs who handle the event.



Singer Rebecca Akosua Acheampomaa Acheampong aka Becca at her recently held 10 years concert at the National Theater on Saturday, October 21 2017, wore five different outfits.



All five looked very beautiful on her. Even though some were provocative, the songstress managed to cover vital parts of her body not meant for public consumption.





