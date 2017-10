Related Stories Tonto Dikeh had earlier on Tuesday spoken about a video her ex-husband Churchill Olakunle planned to release.



The Nollywood actress on her Instagram posted a press release saying the video was edited, and was a reaction to him assaulting her.



The video has now been released by Media Room Hub.



Watch the 19-second clip below:

Source: bellanaija.com Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.